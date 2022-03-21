BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A citizen shot another citizen in the presence of Birmingham Police Monday evening and officers returned fire, according to acting BPD Chief Scott Thurmond.

Thurmond said officers responded to a possible hostage situation in the 200 block of 3rd Street Southwest at University Crossings Apartment, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers arrived and said they saw someone come out of the apartment with a firearm. That person was disarmed and shot by another person.

At this point, investigators believe a woman shot a man in front of officers. Police then shot the woman. Thurmond said that’s what they believe happened, but they can’t confirm it.

Chief Thurmond said the man has died. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Birmingham Police Chief updates shooting investigation on 3rd Ave SW

BPD reports there is a possible hostage situation in the 200 block of 3rd Street Southwest.



BPD is taking all precautions to resolve this matter peacefully.



Media Staging Area:

254 3rd Street Southwest — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 21, 2022

There was a huge Birmingham Police officer presence in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood Monday evening.

A call for officers went out over police scanners around 5:15 p.m. on March 21, 2022, in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest.

ALEA is investigating the incident.

