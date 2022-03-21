Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part of a new social media challenge.

Authorities say the challenge from TikTok involves people firing “Orbeez” at people with an air powered rifle, including firing at victims while driving in a vehicle. Police say on Sunday, March 20, 2022, that two young children were hit in this challenge, with one being hit in the face. Police say the children were not seriously hurt.

Authorities say a neighbor took a photo of the license plate, which helped Helena Police identify the suspects. They will be criminally charged.

