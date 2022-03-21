First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 for severe storms and potential flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday. Today’s weather will remain nice and quiet, but tomorrow looks to be very active in the afternoon and evening hours. With the threat for heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding, and for severe storms, the WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday, March 22, 2022 a First Alert Weather Day. The threat could start up as early as 2 PM in far west Alabama. The threat will come to an end by early Wednesday morning around 6 AM in east Alabama.

We are starting out Monday morning mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s, but some spots in east Alabama have cooled into the mid to upper 30s. You’ll likely need a jacket to stay warm this morning, but you won’t need the jacket by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear, but we have clouds to our west that will likely move into Central Alabama today. Plan for increasing clouds this afternoon. We will likely go from a mostly sunny sky this morning to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this evening. Temperatures are going to climb above average with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: We have declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting the threat for severe storms and potential heavy rain/flooding starting at 2 PM Tuesday and ending 6 AM Wednesday. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information such as downloading the WBRC First Alert Weather App and using a NOAA Weather Radio. Have a plan in place in case a warning is issued in your area.

Severe Outlook Tuesday: The Storm Prediction Center continues to hold on to a moderate risk for parts of Louisiana and southern Mississippi tomorrow. A moderate risk is a threat level of 4 out of 5. Areas such as Jackson, MS and McComb, MS have the greatest threat for widespread severe weather including strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts up to 70-80 mph. The enhanced risk includes parts of west Alabama. Areas such as Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Tuscaloosa counties have the greatest threat in Central Alabama to see severe weather tomorrow afternoon. The main threats includes damaging winds, a few tornadoes with the potential to become EF-2 or stronger, and large hail. The severe threat is lower along and east of I-65 as unstable air will likely have a difficult time spreading northwards to support and develop stronger storms. While the severe threat appears lower in Birmingham, Anniston, Cullman, and Gadsden, it does not mean severe weather can’t happen. This system has a lot of wind energy with it that could produce issues for all of Central Alabama. Everyone should be ready for severe weather tomorrow.

Timing of the Storms Tuesday: Tuesday morning will likely start out dry and slightly warmer than this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will likely increase tomorrow from the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. With wind speeds increasing tomorrow, it might not be a bad idea to secure outdoor furniture and trash cans. Models continue to show different timings for the arrival of storms. We will mention that it is a possibility for isolated storms to develop in west Alabama after 2 PM. If any storm develops in east Mississippi/west Alabama in the early afternoon hours, they will have the potential to become severe. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will all be possible. A line of nasty storms will likely sweep through Mississippi and move into west Alabama early Tuesday evening. Storms will impact west Alabama first and spread eastward Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night. The actual line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a few spin-up tornadoes. The line will also produce heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding. I think the severe threat will likely become a heavy rain/flooding concern after midnight and heading into early Wednesday morning. The severe threat will end up significantly lower early Wednesday morning, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm south of I-20.

Rainfall Potential: Models are hinting that we could record 2-3 inches of rain. Some spots could see isolated rainfall totals higher than four inches. With so much rainfall over the past couple of weeks, it won’t take a lot of rain to produce flash flooding and river flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, please stay weather aware for this potential. It might be a good idea to avoid travel along and west of I-65 Tuesday evening. Travel conditions will be difficult for all of Central Alabama Tuesday night as rain will become widespread and heavy at times.

Drying Out Wednesday: Wednesday morning could produce lingering showers across Central Alabama. Severe threat will be over as the main energy from the cold front moves eastward. We will likely start Wednesday morning off in the 50s with breezy conditions and a mostly cloudy sky. We should see clouds slowly decrease Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas in northwest Alabama could trend colder with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly Dry for the Second Half of the Week: The rest of this week is looking mostly quiet. The GFS hints at an upper-level system that could produce showers across Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. I’ve introduced a small rain chance for this time, but confidence for rain remains low. I’d plan for high temperatures to stay in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Thursday into Friday.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking cool and quiet. We will likely start Saturday morning off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plan for a partly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday morning could end up as our coldest morning of the next seven days as temperatures cool into the mid 30s. Frost will be possible. Sunday should end up beautiful with a sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday-

