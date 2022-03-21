BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Couldn’t ask for a more beautiful start to the spring season with the mild sunshine around on Sunday! High pressure has been sitting over the Southeast, promoting dry, tranquil conditions across central Alabama. Tonight, temperatures will be on the chilly side again ranging from the mid 30s areas north to low 40s south and west with clear skies and calm winds. Monday will once again be warm and dry with highs in the 70, but the picture perfect weather won’t last forever. More clouds stream in late tomorrow afternoon with southeast winds in place, setting the stage for active weather back in the forecast for Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: We are about 48 hours out from seeing severe weather firing up across the Deep South. We have a declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. The greater risk for severe weather still will likely be to our southwest across parts of Mississippi and Louisiana, but west-central and southwest Alabama are also included in a Level 3/5 risk for seeing scattered severe storms. In these areas (like Sumter, Greene, Hale, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa County), ingredients will be more favorable to support the development of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail Tuesday evening. The risk in our area is greater south and west of I-65 with the severe threat not as guaranteed elsewhere; however, models have also been suggesting that central Alabama could be under the gun for very heavy rainfall (2-3″) that could pose an additional risk for flash flooding along and north of the I-20/59 corridor. With the ground already being saturated from wet weather this past week, we will have to monitor the situation closely. Our future radar suggests a line of semi-discrete thunderstorms (possible supercells) developing ahead of the main batch of rain. These will warrant monitoring for an initial severe threat for tornadoes before the main line comes in that could packing a punch of strong wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes embedded within the batch of storms.

Models are still not in agreement on the timing with this system; storms could arrive in west Alabama as early as 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. Tuesday afternoon or might hold off until the evening hours. So, west Alabama especially needs to prep for the likelihood of severe weather Tuesday night. If you live along and east of I-65, your threat is much lower in comparison with severe coverage isolated in nature; however, EVERYONE needs to prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Any rain should come to an end by Wednesday afternoon if not earlier in the morning. Y’all know the drill: review your severe weather safety plan, make sure you can easily receive alerts for watches and warnings, know where you live on a map, and make sure you are sharing and consuming the most updated forecast. The WBRC First Alert Weather App will be a great tool to have at your disposal.

Weather looks much quieter for the remainder of the week. A cold front associated with the incoming storm system will put us cooler for the later half of the work week. We go from 70s to start the week and end with highs in the 60s. Some clouds will likely still linger for Thursday and Friday as disturbances pass by to our north, but we do not expect any more rain. By next weekend, a reinforcing shot of cooler air settling into the Southeast could warrant the possibility of patchy frost during the weekend mornings again if lows manage to fall into the 30s in some spots. Otherwise, next weekend looks decent and dry!

