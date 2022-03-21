Firearms, ammo, drugs and cash found in Chilton County bust

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Several people were arrested following a bust in Chilton County. Detectives said firearms, drugs and cash were found during the bust.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division executed a Search Warrant in the 5000 block of County Rd 754 in Clanton on March 18, 2022.

Deputies said the Search Warrant was the result of an investigation involving people distributing methamphetamine from that location. Investigators said they located approximately (18) eighteen grams of methamphetamine, (16) sixteen firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, several items of drug paraphernalia, and approximately $400.00 in cash.

Firearms, drugs seized in Chilton Co. bust (Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

The following people were arrested as a result of the search:

Devon Lake Scott 25, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Pistol by Drunk/Addict

Courtney Nicole Joiner 25, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding Grand Jury Indictment for Chemical Endangerment of a Child

Madison Michelle Milton 19, for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dustin Lee Minor 27, for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Investigators said Scott and Joiner were out on bonds for previous felony arrests. The Sheriff’s Office has asked the District Attorney’s Office to petition the Court to revoke those bonds.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clanton Police Department.

