Overnight fire at Tuscaloosa Captain D’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire fighters are on the scene of a restaurant fire in Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

It happened at the Captain D’s on Skyland Boulevard. First responders arrived just after 3am and were able to get the fire under control.

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the building. An investigation is underway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.