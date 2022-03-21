LawCall
Overnight fire at Tuscaloosa Captain D’s

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire fighters are on the scene of a restaurant fire in Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

It happened at the Captain D’s on Skyland Boulevard. First responders arrived just after 3am and were able to get the fire under control.

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the building. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

