LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Falcons QB Matt Ryan to be traded to Colts, Marcus Mariota signed to contract

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while counting on Matt Ryan to continue as the starter in 2022.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reports are coming in that Matt Ryan, starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2008, will be traded.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons will be trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Additional details of the trade have not been made public at this time.

The Falcons announced Monday afternoon that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariotta.

Mariota was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 28-year-old has completed 1,128-of-1,795 attempts (62.8 percent) for 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions for an 89.5 passer rating in 74 games (61 starts) for the Titans and Raiders. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards on 264 attempts (6.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.

Upon entering the NFL in 2015, Mariota started 61-of-63 games over five seasons with Tennessee, completing 1,110-of-1,765 attempts (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions for an 89.6 passer rating. He spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He signed a 2-year contract with the Falcons.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Storms & heavy rain arrive by Tuesday night
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat begins as early as Tuesday afternoon
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Officials with the Helena Police Department say two young children were hit by “Orbeez” as part...
Helena PD: Children hit during “Orbeez” challenge
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
CORONER: Man found dead in Lipscomb had been shot

Latest News

Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning
Supporters say the increase would average less than $7 a month for most homeowners.
Proposed property tax increase vote Tuesday in Irondale
Firearms, drugs seized in Chilton Co. bust
Firearms, ammo, drugs and cash found in Chilton County bust
Shooting investigation underway in Etowah Co.
Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain
A Spring Break Break From The Ordinary