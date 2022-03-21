Falcons QB Matt Ryan to be traded to Colts, Marcus Mariota signed to contract

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reports are coming in that Matt Ryan, starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2008, will be traded.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons will be trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Additional details of the trade have not been made public at this time.

The Falcons announced Monday afternoon that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariotta.

Mariota was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 28-year-old has completed 1,128-of-1,795 attempts (62.8 percent) for 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions for an 89.5 passer rating in 74 games (61 starts) for the Titans and Raiders. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards on 264 attempts (6.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.

Upon entering the NFL in 2015, Mariota started 61-of-63 games over five seasons with Tennessee, completing 1,110-of-1,765 attempts (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions for an 89.6 passer rating. He spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He signed a 2-year contract with the Falcons.

