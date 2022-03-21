LawCall
Deputies: Man accused in Jefferson Co. burglary caught in the act

John Adam Mitchell
John Adam Mitchell(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies said a man, who was trying to steal from a business, was caught in the act early Monday morning.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 2500 block of Pawnee Village Road.

When they got there, deputies said they found a hole that had been cut in the fencing surrounding the business. Once inside the business, the deputies said they encountered the burglar. Investigators said the man attempted to run from deputies, and once caught, he resisted arrest.

Deputies took 46-year-old John Adam Mitchell into custody. He is being charged with burglary 3rd, possession of burglary tools, theft of property 1st, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Mitchell was taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. His bonds total $103,000.

