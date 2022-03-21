Cornbread: EATS Highland Restaurant
INGREDIENTS:
1 ¼ c plain cornmeal
½ tsp salt
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp sugar
1 egg
1/3 c oil
1 ¼ c buttermilk
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
Mix dry ingredients. Make a well and add wet ingredients and mix. Oil an 8 inch cast iron skillet and preheat just until smoking. Add batter and bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes
