Cornbread: EATS Highland Restaurant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS:

1 ¼ c plain cornmeal

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp sugar

1 egg

1/3 c oil

1 ¼ c buttermilk

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Mix dry ingredients. Make a well and add wet ingredients and mix. Oil an 8 inch cast iron skillet and preheat just until smoking. Add batter and bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes

