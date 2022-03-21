Cornbread: Eats Highland Restaurant

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¼ c plain cornmeal

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp sugar

1 egg

1/3 c oil

1 ¼ c buttermilk

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Mix dry ingredients. Make a well and add wet ingredients and mix. Oil an 8 inch cast iron skillet and preheat just until smoking. Add batter and bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes

