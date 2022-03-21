Back to work: Bama’s Young and Anderson talk spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, and linebacker and Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr. said it feels good to be back at practice as they get ready for a new football season.

Young seemed excited that news conferences were back in person with media members allowed in the press room to ask questions. Young started the press event by saying everything looked and felt more personal.

Asked how long it took to get over losing the 2021 National Championship Game, Young said “It took a little bit, it took a little bit.” Young said he used the experience as a way to grow, evaluate and look at ways to improve.

Young said practice is all about learning how and where to get better.

Anderson was asked about leadership on the team. He said he and other leaders work on getting other team members to buy into the process and play to the highest standard.

Anderson said he set goals for himself last year and he has set bigger and better goals for this football season.

Anderson said spring practice will be great and he’ll use losing the National Championship game as a way to learn how to improve and get better.

Will Anderson Jr. talks to media SOURCE: The University of Alabama

The 2022 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for April 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.