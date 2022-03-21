32-year-old man dies following crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 32-year-old Riverside man died following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Alabama State Troopers said Kevin C. Ramsey, 32, drove off the roadway, struck a ditch and then a utility pole. It happened at approximately 12:58 p.m. on Old Coal City Road inside the incorporate city limits of Pell City, in St. Clair County.

Troopers said Ramsey was taken to UAB where he later died.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

