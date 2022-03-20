UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.

According to ALGO Traffic Birmingham, the crash happened around mile post 237 just past exit 238 on I-65 SB.

The latest update on ALGO’s website shows all lanes are now clear.

If we get any more details about this incident, we’ll update this story.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 237 past Exit 238 US31/Alabaster in Alabaster. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/9mpIZWLlL9 — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) March 20, 2022

