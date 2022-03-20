LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.(Credit: Jordan Benson/Tuskegee Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal shooting Friday night in Tuskegee has been identified as a player on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers’ football team.

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.

Police responded to the Washington Plaza parking lot in the 700 block of West Martin Street around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a man that had been shot. They found Summage at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, into custody on Saturday. He is charged with murder.

Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr., of Montgomery.(Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office)

Debro is being held in the Macon County Detention Facility. His bail is set $150,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Sunday morning
Heirloom Taco sustained heavy damage and will be closed for now.
Fire heavily damages popular Jacksonville restaurant
Government St. shootout caught on camera by neighbor
VIDEO: Witness captures final moments of Mobile shootout on camera
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
Man found dead in Lipscomb, believed to have been shot
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit

Latest News

Weil Wrecker Service is feeling the impact of high diesel fuel prices.
Diesel fuel prices impacting Birmingham wrecker company
Representatives with the Home Depot say they are hiring more than 1,275 employees during the...
Home Depot hiring more than 1,200 workers in Birmingham for spring
Home Depot hiring
Home Depot hiring
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit