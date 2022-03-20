Man found dead in Lipscomb, believed to have been shot

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Authorities say that around 1:45 p.m., deputies were called to a field near Third Place South, near the old Lipscomb dump, on a report that a body had been found. When deputies got to the scene, they found a male who appeared to be shot multiple times. So far, no word on the identity of the victim.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

