LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Sunday morning
Heirloom Taco sustained heavy damage and will be closed for now.
Fire heavily damages popular Jacksonville restaurant
Government St. shootout caught on camera by neighbor
VIDEO: Witness captures final moments of Mobile shootout on camera
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a man was found dead in Lipscomb...
Man found dead in Lipscomb, believed to have been shot
All lanes are now clear after a crash on I-65 SB near the Alabaster exit.
UPDATE: All lanes clear after crash on I-65 SB near Alabaster exit

Latest News

Weil Wrecker Service is feeling the impact of high diesel fuel prices.
Diesel fuel prices impacting Birmingham wrecker company
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys