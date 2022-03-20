FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day, due to an enhanced risk of severe weather over West Alabama. The threat will impact our area during the late afternoon and evening.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures are warming up quickly. Temperatures shortly before noon are mostly in the mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite show us dry weather and clear skies. High pressure is in place keeping us dry and quiet for the next 48 hours. We will likely see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. A few clouds could move in this afternoon and early evening, but we will likely stay mostly sunny. If you plan on being outside this evening, you might want to grab a light jacket as temperatures cool into the lower 60s by 7 p.m.

Increasing Clouds Monday: We will begin the new week with a mostly clear sky and chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Some spots in the northern third of Alabama could cool into the upper 30s. Monday is shaping up to be dry with cloud cover slowly increasing throughout the day. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. It should be a nice day to spend some time outside.

Next Big Thing: The big story for this upcoming week is the threat for a significant severe threat for parts of the Southeast Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk - threat 4 out of 5- for eastern Louisiana and southern half of Mississippi. Areas in the moderate risk could see a significant severe outbreak with damaging winds, large hail, and several tornadoes. An enhanced risk- threat 3 out of 5 - has been issued for Central Louisiana, a good bit of Mississippi, and for the western half of Alabama including Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Tuscaloosa counties. The threat for severe weather lowers east of I-65 where a marginal risk - threat 1 out of 5 - has been issued. The worst of the weather will likely occur in Mississippi Tuesday afternoon and evening. Our chance for showers and storms will increase late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Tuesday night across Central Alabama. Best chance for strong and severe storms will occur in west Alabama and for parts of south Alabama. We can’t rule out isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. I think we will likely see a line of strong and severe storms that could sweep through Central Alabama Tuesday night. If a line develops, the main threat for our area could end up being damaging winds with a risk of spin-up tornadoes in the line. There’s a lot of wind shear associated with this system, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. There’s a chance we could see a greater threat for severe weather in the southern half of the state where it will end up more unstable. Plan for highs in the mid 70s Tuesday with a 70% chance for showers and storms. We think we could see strong storms impact west Alabama as early as 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall Potential Tuesday into Wednesday: We will likely see plenty of rainfall with this upcoming system Tuesday into Wednesday. Majority of the models are showing rainfall totals around 1-2 inches across most of Central Alabama. With recent rainfall, we will have to monitor for the potential for flash flooding Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Quiet Weather for the Rest of the Week: Once a cold front moves through our area Wednesday morning, we should end up mostly dry for the remainder of the week. Wednesday could start out with a few lingering showers, but we should see cloud cover slowly decrease during the day with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Highs next Thursday and Friday could end up in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Next weekend looks dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest weather information.

