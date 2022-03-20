LawCall
Diesel fuel prices impacting Birmingham wrecker company

Weil Wrecker Service is feeling the impact of high diesel fuel prices.
Weil Wrecker Service is feeling the impact of high diesel fuel prices.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though gas prices are coming down slightly, they are still hurting the wallets of many Americans.

For businesses required to be out on the road, like those in the trucking industry, they tend to feel a bit more pain at the pump.

AAA reports the national average for regular gas prices on Sunday is $4.255, which is ten cents lower than a week ago. They say in Alabama, the price is slightly lower at $4.050.

For Diesel fuel, the price is higher with the national average at $5.052. The price is nearly the same for Alabama: $5.005.

Most in the trucking industry use diesel, including Weil Wrecker Service Inc. in Birmingham. Steven Weil Jr., the vice president and manager, says they have 95 trucks on the lot and about 80 of them are running each day.

“Well, we burn about 10 thousand of gallons of diesel a week, so our prices doubled within the last three months,” he said. “So yes, it’s affecting us greatly and in fact, we had to have a little bit of a price increase to help cover this additional cost.”

Luckily, even with higher prices, they are not seeing a slowdown in business and no employees have been laid off as a result.

They are actually hiring new employees right now. Weil says they are hoping to hire three to five CDL drivers and five to 10 non-CDL drivers. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

