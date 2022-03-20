LawCall
Crash blocking traffic on I-65SB near Alabaster exit

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on Interstate 65 southbound after the Alabaster exit is causing major delays Sunday.

According to ALGO Traffic Birmingham, the crash happened around mile post 237 just past exit 238 on I-65 SB.

Expect major delays as at least one lane of traffic is blocked because of the crash.

If we get any more details about this incident, we’ll update this story.

