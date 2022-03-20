2 men dead after Sunday shooting at the Decatur Quality Inn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered one deceased male in the parking lot of a Decatur Quality Inn. Police also discovered a second male that was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the second man was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department believe the incident was a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they are made available.

