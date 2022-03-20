LawCall
1 wounded in Auburn Waffle House shooting

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at Waffle House on South College Street.
Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at Waffle House on South College Street.(Source: Google Street View)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating after shots were fired into Waffle House on South College Street.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning.

During their investigation, authorities located a person receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at East Alabama Medical Center. Police say this injury was connected to the person’s involvement in the incident.

Arrest warrants are pending for the unnamed individuals who have been identified as participants in the incident and police say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives with the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

