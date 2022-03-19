What to expect after Fed raises interest rates?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve approved a .25% point rate hike and it anticipates having to do that six more times to try and tame inflation.

So how long could it take before that move makes a difference?

It could take some time before things cool off according to Merrill Stewart. He’s a member of the Federal Reserve Birmingham branch.

Stewart isn’t speaking for the Fed, but he feels it’s going to take a few more quarters before things start to cool down with inflation. Stewart says for the last eight or nine years, we’ve been under two percent inflation.

Stewart tells us you need inflation to help move the economy along. In his opinion, the economy has heated up and the country needs some relief. He feels the Fed made the right decision to raise the interest rate. It’s not an easy decision.

“It’s like making a decision and you are running a battleship. You make a slight twist here or there and the battleship moves and you got to be careful. I think the feds will not take a harsh action because that could be too negative. I think they will slowly increase the rates,” Stewart said.

This move by the Fed could make it harder for first time homebuyers because mortgage rates continue to climb. It’s not all bad news, some experts believe it could cool down the housing market and bring it back to some level of normalcy instead of the constant bidding wars over the asking price that we’ve seen over the past couple years.

