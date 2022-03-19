LawCall
Students at Parker High School learn about Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March 18, 2022, was Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth Day in the City of Birmingham.

And students at A.H. Parker High School learned about the city’s most prominent civil rights leader.

March 18 was Rev. Shuttlesworth’s birthday. He would have been 100 years old in 2022.

Rev. Shuttlesworth was responsible for creating the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights, which took on segregation in Birmingham.

The organization sought to desegregate public facilities and attain equal opportunities for Birmingham’s Black citizens.

Shuttlesworth would later become pastor of Bethel Baptist Church and emerge as a key Black leader in the Civil Rights Movement.

Shuttlesworth brought a militant voice the movement often quoted as saying he would kill segregation or be killed by it.

In fact, his home and church were bombed three times, but he survived each one.

Students at Parker High School learned that many of the opportunities they have today, and the education they receive are owed in part to Rev. Shuttlesworth.

“I want them to understand that those reform movements that desire to change, to make things better, is not something that’s going to go away. I think it’s a human thing that we’re always trying to be more than we are, we’re always trying to improve upon what we have, and it’s good to have the roadmap set by people like Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth to be able to follow,” said A.H. Parker High School History teacher, Barry McNealy.

March 18, 2022 marked the first official Fred Shuttlesworth Day in Birmingham, with the Birmingham City Council adopting a proclamation and resolution earlier this month.

Mayor Woodfin said no one has had more of an impact on who we are as a city than the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.

