School superintendents in Bessemer, Birmingham, and Fairfield make masking optional following spring break

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A triad of local superintendents team up making a big announcement Friday regarding masking for schools in their districts.

The heads of these school districts said they’ve been closely following the science and announced Friday morning that masking will be optional following spring break.

“Together we have about 28,000 students, and we are committed to their academic growth, but we’re also committed to their health and to their safety,” said Birmingham City School Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Masking has been required at Bessemer, Birmingham, and Fairfield City Schools throughout the school year.

Those decisions were made separately, but on Friday, the triad of superintendents joined together to announce that masks will be optional in all school facilities beginning April 4th, the first full day after spring break.

“We’re going to continue to provide PPE for our students, as well as keep our buildings clean, and make sure that they’re sanitized on a regular basis,” Fairfield City School Superintendent, Dr. Regina Thompson.

The school districts will continue monitoring COVID cases providing testing to staff, and vaccination clinics, which will be open to employees, students, families, and the community.

The CDC relaxed indoor masking guidance, including for schools, a few weeks back, so why make masking optional now?

“We made this decision after receiving the updates from the Jefferson County Department of Public Health and we know that they follow the guidance of the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC. In Jefferson County, we are at the medium severity level in our area, and so we’ve made that decision for all of our children,” said Superintendent of Bessemer City Schools, Dr. Autumm Jeter.

The superintendents said they will continue following the CDC’s guidance and will make adjustments to their districts as necessary both individually and jointly.

