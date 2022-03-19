LawCall
Local businessman renting Airbnbs in Ukraine for refugees

Support for Ukraine continues to pour in from around the globe. A local businessman is doing his part to help refugees in a unique way.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Support for Ukraine continues to pour in from around the globe. A local businessman is doing his part to help refugees in a unique way.

Even though he doesn’t have any connections to Ukraine, Stewart Perry Construction CEO Merrill Stewart felt the need to help families left homeless due to the on-going Russian invasion.

“We rented four weeks’ worth of homes, and we did it quickly so they can get the money quickly and Airbnb has been tremendous to help us,” Stewart said.

Stewart reached out the homeowners of Airbnb’s in Ukraine and said he wouldn’t be staying there but wants them to house refugees. He says it’s the least he could do.

“Just to show our support for them. The pain and suffering they are going through. It’s a small gesture to help them for what they are going through right now,” Stewart said.

While meeting with an architectural partner earlier this week in Houston, Stewart found out the man’s family is from Ukraine.

“I came back and bought a Ukraine flag for both of us. I sent him one today so he’s going to have one in his home in a few days and I’m going to have one in my home this weekend,” Stewart said.

A Ukrainian flag is also on display outside of the Stewart Perry office near Liberty Park. Stewart says the Ukrainians need all the support they can get right now.

Stewart is also planning to rent out Airbnb’s in Poland seeing as many Ukrainians have fled to that country as well.

