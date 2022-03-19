How to handle flooding issues near your home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several residents are still seeing the impacts of this week’s heavy rainfall. That includes one family in southwest Birmingham.

The Johnson’s aren’t strangers to flood waters. Their house resides at the bottom of a steep hill, but lately their flooding problem has only gotten worse.

“Anytime there is a strong rain. You’re looking to see a pond,” said Jermaine Johnson.

He says his family has called the place home for close to three decades, but the worst flooding they have seen comes on the heels of Wednesday’s flash floods.

“We sit down hill. So I think all the water is just running down here and we don’t have enough drains for the water to go. So as you can see it just brings debris and it sits right here in this area.”

Johnson believes the debris from up the road is clogging up the only drain in the area… and that’s what’s allowing the waters to creep in to the family’s back yard.

But what do you do if something like this happens to you? The city suggests you call 311 and alert public works to the problem. Which is exactly what the Johnson’s did.

“They said they would send somebody, but we don’t know what day they are coming so we are just waiting on that now. We really need something as soon as possible.”

We were able to confirm through the mayor’s office that the issue is on the Department of Public Works to-do list. Still, they also noted that they have seen a high call volume since Wednesday. Also important to note that anyone who calls may ask for a case number or order to track their request and see when they can expect relief.

