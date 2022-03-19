BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday brought a much-needed reprieve of dry weather back to central Alabama, and we’ll get more of the same for tomorrow! Tonight though, we have a First Alert for some patchy frost and fog developing. So, before turning in this evening, cover up any sensitive plants you have outdoors just in case. Temperatures will rebound from the 30s and 40s back to near 70 for Sunday afternoon with plenty of dry sunshine in place. Sunday night will still feature a mostly clear sky with lows near 40 on Monday morning. The start of the work week looks dry under a mix of sun and clouds and warming up with high in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Severe potential increasing for Tuesday (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: A potent storm system will move into the Deep South on Tuesday that will bring the possibility of severe weather across Mississippi and Alabama. A line of strong storms will move in from the west Tuesday evening, but out ahead of the main line, we will need to watch for the development of supercells (rotating thunderstorms) that could produce tornadoes. Before any wet weather begins, we expect a partly sunny sky on Tuesday with lows very mild near 60 and highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Southeasterly winds blowing in from the Gulf will bring in a surge of moisture, too. The warm, muggy air coupled with significant wind shear (difference in wind speed or direction between the surface and aloft) would support these types of storms firing up. Right now, the greater risk looks to be in Mississippi, but areas west of I-65 in Alabama also stand a chance of seeing storms that could produce tornadoes. EVERYONE in central Alabama though needs to prepare for the possibility of damaging storms beginning late Tuesday afternoon and lingering into the overnight hours through early Wednesday morning.

Now is the time to go over your severe weather safety plan, and double check that you can easily receive watches and warnings through the WBRC First Alert Weather app and your NOAA weather radio. Remember, the forecast can and will change, so be a good weather consumer and check on the date and time of a post you see on your social media feed before clicking share.

Once any showers and storms come to an end on Wednesday morning, the weather will turn quieter for the remainder of the week. Highs will top out near 70 on Wednesday, but fall into the 60s through the weekend -- below average for late March. Some clouds will linger Thursday through Saturday as a disturbance parks out over the Southeast, but rain chances will be slim to none. Lows will be in the 40s for the remainder of the work week and drop into the 30s over the weekend as another cold front comes through. We’ll keep a close eye on the potential for any patchy frost developing then, too.

