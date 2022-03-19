FIRST ALERT: Cooler start to Saturday morning, potential for severe storms next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Look for a dry and cooler Saturday. Sunny and warmer weather looks to be headed our way Sunday into Monday.

A severe storm potential is in store for us Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Saturday morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s to low 50s. An average low for this time of the year is 45, so we are in the ballpark with that.

Winds are light this morning.

After that stormy morning yesterday, it’s nice to see AccuTrack radar showing a dry sweep.

The cold front that pushed the storms our way yesterday is now out of our area and pushing through Georgia and into the Carolinas and Florida.

If you’re planning on going to the St. Patrick’s Day parade at 5-Points-South in Birmingham today temperatures should be in the upper 50s at that time. Clouds will likely linger during the parade, but with dry conditions. The parade is from 1:30 to 2:30 this afternoon,

A lot of people from across the southeast are in Birmingham today attending the SEC Gymnastics Championship meet. It’s at Legacy Arena from 2:30 till 7pm.

Outside the arena temperatures should be in the upper 50s to low 60s with variably cloudy skies.

Sunday morning’s temperatures are expected to be a bit chilly. Expect lows in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies.

We are forecasting mostly sunny skies on Sunday with temperatures warming into the to low 60s by noontime and into the upper 60s later in the afternoon.

The Next Big Thing shows severe storm potential for us next Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The timing could change of course with this event, and the severity, but at this point we are looking at the potential for strong to damaging winds and tornadoes.

Our future radar shows warm temperatures Tuesday night ahead of the system, with it arriving in our area just after 7pm…moving through the heart of our area around 3 a.m. Wednesday and out of our area by Wednesday afternoon/Wednesday evening.

Your First Alert 7-day forecast shows dry weather with warming temperatures today through Monday, the storms coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday and dry air returning next Thursday and Friday.

I hope you have a wonderful Saturday.

Lauren will be here with more updates this evening.

