Fire heavily damages popular Jacksonville restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An east Alabama community is coming together after a popular Jacksonville restaurant caught fire Friday.

Heirloom Taco sustained heavy damage and will be closed for now.

From the owners: It started with the Jacksonville Police Department who spotted our fire during their diligent nightly rounds and quickly reported and supported the response. Next the Jacksonville Fire Department quickly put out the fire and went above and beyond by moving all of our tables/chairs on to our patio, squeegeed out all the remaining water, and as a result significantly speed up our ability to start restoration assessments. I’m convinced the combined quick response of these first responders saved us many thousands of dollars in damages and avoided a total loss scenario. Then the City of Jacksonville shows up, tells us they are refunding our rent, and indicates they are here to help and support us throughout the restoration process as they always have since the inception of our restaurant.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A message from Stan & Sandra: Feeling grateful at HT The Jacksonville, Calhoun, Etowah & Talladega County community... Posted by Heirloom Taco on Saturday, March 19, 2022

