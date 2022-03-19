Creek flooding impacts business and concerns Tuscaloosa resident

TUSCALOOA Ala, (WBRC) - While most of us were sleeping overnight, storms that roared through did a number on a creek near McFarland Boulevard. It not only overflowed its banks, but temporarily flooded an oil change business and brought out a concerned citizen.

The floodwaters receded somewhat around 8 a.m. Friday and you could clearly see the damage it left behind.

The area impacted is a short street or cul-de-sac that runs to the left of Express Oil off Rice Mine Road very close to McFarland Boulevard.

Heidi Shields didn’t like what she saw. Her husband works at a nearby business.

“Really frustrated with my city. My fear is the road will collapse and just concerned my loved one or anyone’s loved one getting hurt,” said Shields.

Part of the road is cracked and buckled, clearly indicating powerful torrents of floodwaters rushed through and created a mess on the backside of Express Oil and fears for Heidi Shields.

“It’s a health risk with the mosquitoes and the heat, and I’m concerned about those businesses on the top,” Shields said.

We reached out to the city of Tuscaloosa to ask how or if they plan to address this problem. We haven’t heard back from them yet.

Shields admitted there are times when nature is too powerful and overwhelming.

“There are acts of God, but we just need help. We’re not asking them to fix this today. We’re asking them to fix the drainage. The water is a concern,” she said.

For now, the water flowed and did so with a vengeance.

Express Oil management didn’t feel comfortable talking about the situation, but did say some of the floodwaters poured into the pits down below inside the bays.

