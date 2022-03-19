Birmingham wrecker service explains flash flood response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding stranded cars around Birmingham this week, causing an influx of calls to local wrecker services.

Weil Wrecker Service Inc. responded to dozens of calls Wednesday, March 16, to help move the flooded vehicles out of the road.

“So at one point during all the flooding, we had 27 police calls holding,” said Steven Weil Jr., who is the Vice President and Manager of Weil Wrecker Service. “We probably towed, I would guess, between 45 and 60 cars from the flood waters.”

Even with so many calls, Weil says the tow truck drivers still have to wait until it’s safe to respond.

“We’ve got the same hazards that the general public does,” he adds. “The risk of falling in a hole, drowning, falling and not being able to get back up.”

If they try to tow a vehicle too early, Weil says it could cause even more damage.

Depending on how deep the water is, the responder may not be able to see the hook points on the vehicle: “We could do more damage by not knowing where to hook,” said Weil.

Weil says what took the most time on Wednesday was waiting for the flood water to recede. As soon as that happened, they sprang into action and had all the vehicles cleared within an hour.

“If you can’t see the road, don’t drive there because you don’t know how deep it is,” said Weil. “You also can’t tell where the sides of the road are to be able to get in and out.”

When they are responding to a scene, whether it’s a flooded vehicle or a wreck, Weil is asking drivers to follow the Move Over Law to keep his drivers safe while they are working on the road.

