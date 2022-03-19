LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — Four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, Norway’s prime minister said Saturday.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation.

“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” he said. “Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps, Norway’s armed forces said.

“The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County” in northern Norway, according to a statement.

It was on its way north to Bodø, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday. The plane crashed in Gråtådalen in Beiarn, south of Bodø. Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

The annual NATO drills in Norway are unrelated to the war in Ukraine. This year they included around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating.

The exercises began on March 14 and end on April 1.

No cause was given for the crash, but the Norwegian armed forces said that Cold Response “will carry on as planned, with the measures we have to take due to the weather.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lawayne Peebles
Man arrested in death of Tuscaloosa woman
First Alert Weather 9p 3-18-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler start to Saturday morning
Some school systems changing schedules Friday, March 18 due to severe weather threat
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore

Latest News

FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down
FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88