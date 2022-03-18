What to do if your vehicle has flood damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your car was partially or fully submerged in Wednesday’s floodwaters, it can mean extensive damage and costly repairs.

Bo Murphy State Farm has received several calls from customers dealing with flooded vehicles.

Insurance agents said the first thing you want to do is act quickly because the longer your car sits in water, the more damage that will cause.

However, you’ll want to avoid trying to start a flooded car because this could cause more damage if there’s water in the engine.

Insurance agents recommend drying out your vehicle as quickly as possible using a wet/dry vac and towels to soak up water from the seats and carpet.

Fans and dehumidifiers can also help to accelerate the drying process.

You might also want to contact a towing service to get your vehicle back to higher ground.

Then you’ll want to file a claim, but double check your policy to be sure flood damage is covered.

“That does fall underneath their comprehensive deductible, their comprehensive coverage and it’s subject to their deductible. What we do is we take some of their information to know how to file it, and then we have to transfer them to our State Farm claims team, where from there, they will file the claim and they actually handle it in a different department. We try to make it as easy as possible for our insurance because I know during that time of course, that’s when they need us the most,” said Kayla Wilbourn with Bo Murphy State Farm.

Once the extent of your car’s flood damage is determined, your insurance company will weigh the costs to repair the vehicle against the cost of replacing it.

