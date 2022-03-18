LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

What to do if your vehicle has flood damage

Was your car damaged in Wednesday's flash flooding?
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your car was partially or fully submerged in Wednesday’s floodwaters, it can mean extensive damage and costly repairs.

Bo Murphy State Farm has received several calls from customers dealing with flooded vehicles.

Insurance agents said the first thing you want to do is act quickly because the longer your car sits in water, the more damage that will cause.

However, you’ll want to avoid trying to start a flooded car because this could cause more damage if there’s water in the engine.

Insurance agents recommend drying out your vehicle as quickly as possible using a wet/dry vac and towels to soak up water from the seats and carpet.

Fans and dehumidifiers can also help to accelerate the drying process.

You might also want to contact a towing service to get your vehicle back to higher ground.

Then you’ll want to file a claim, but double check your policy to be sure flood damage is covered.

“That does fall underneath their comprehensive deductible, their comprehensive coverage and it’s subject to their deductible. What we do is we take some of their information to know how to file it, and then we have to transfer them to our State Farm claims team, where from there, they will file the claim and they actually handle it in a different department. We try to make it as easy as possible for our insurance because I know during that time of course, that’s when they need us the most,” said Kayla Wilbourn with Bo Murphy State Farm.

Once the extent of your car’s flood damage is determined, your insurance company will weigh the costs to repair the vehicle against the cost of replacing it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

Latest News

Arrival times of rain and storms.
FIRST ALERT: Be prepared as inclement weather could be on the way
The rise in fuel costs is causing more Alabamians to think about turning to electric vehicles,...
Rising gas prices causing consumers to consider driving electric vehicles
Flooding on University Blvd. near St. Vincent's
Birmingham city crews preparing for more severe weather after flash flooding earlier this week
Expectations for allergy season
Spring allergy season is now upon us
Edgar Barron with Long-Lewis Ford said they’ve had a handful of cars come in because of the...
Auto repair shops are busy following Wednesday’s flash flooding