USPS temporarily suspends operations at Sycamore, Ala. Post Office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Sycamore Post Office, at 479 Main St in Talladega County, due to safety concerns. A USPS spokesperson said there are structural issues which are being evaluated.

For now customers can use the Sylacauga Post Office at One S Broadway Ave. Sycamore Post Office Box customers, with proper identification, may pick up their mail at this location.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

From the USPS: The safety and well-being of customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service. Postal officials are working to resolve this safety issue and will be providing an update to our customers once a thorough assessment has been completed. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or to go the Postal Service’s website, www.usps.com, to get the locations of additional nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers.

