University of Montevallo closed Friday due to severe weather threat

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo will be closed Friday, March 18 due to the threat of severe storms, according to a Facebook post by the University.

Storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts. These shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.

The University will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates via UMAlert, email and/or UM official social media should further communication be necessary.

