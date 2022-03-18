LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB TRIP Lab offers tips to keep you safe while driving in wet weather

Dr. Benjamin McManus with UAB’s TRIP Lab said having a plan in place before you get behind the...
Dr. Benjamin McManus with UAB’s TRIP Lab said having a plan in place before you get behind the wheel is always important, but even more so when the roads are wet.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Birmingham experienced significant flooding Wednesday afternoon, and some drivers got stuck in their cars and needed to be rescued.

That’s why a local UAB expert is offering advice to keep you safe.

Dr. Benjamin McManus with UAB’s TRIP Lab said having a plan in place before you get behind the wheel is always important, but even more so when the roads are wet.

He said hydroplaning is a big concern when there’s even a little bit of water on the roads and recommends decreasing your speed.

He said hydroplaning can start as speeds as low at 35 miles per hour, and the faster you’re driving, the less water it takes to cause an accident.

Flash flooding is also a major concern.

Water rose very quickly in parts of Birmingham Wednesday, and it doesn’t take much to sweep a vehicle off the road.

Dr. McManus said it only takes about a foot of water to begin floating most cars, and with two feet of water, that’s enough to carry an SUV away.

He said if you’re ever questioning how deep the water in front of you might be, turn around, don’t drown.

“Perspective from your driver’s seat is often also going to skew how much water you’re able to estimate is sitting there on the road. So, it’s hard to tell that that’s 12 inches of water. If it looks deep, you certainly want to avoid it. When we drive, we should always be undistracted, but it’s especially, critically important to be undistracted while you’re driving in such conditions. Your reaction time will be slower when the roads are wet and when visibility is lowered,” Dr. McManus explained.

Dr. McManus said it’s best to avoid driving altogether during rainy weather, but if you must be on the roads, he recommends planning ahead by watching the news to see what roads might be closed, or where flooding might be happening, and also driving slowly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

Latest News

Expectations for allergy season
Spring allergy season is now upon us
Edgar Barron with Long-Lewis Ford said they’ve had a handful of cars come in because of the...
Auto repair shops are busy following Wednesday’s flash flooding
If your car was partially or fully submerged in Wednesday’s floodwaters, it can mean extensive...
What to do if your vehicle has flood damage
Source: WBRC video
Clanton establishes entertainment district