Three children injured in Pickens Co. school bus accident

ALEA searching for vehicle involved they say fled scene
(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three children were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a Pickens County school bus and a passenger truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials with the ALEA are investigating the hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday afternoon, March 17, involving a Pickens County school bus and a passenger truck.

ALEA Troopers were called to the scene on Pickens County 30 at the intersection of Kelley Road around 3:43 p.m.

We’re told by the ALEA that the crash involved a Pickens County school bus and a vehicle they say fled the scene. They were told the vehicle is believed to be a silver or pewter late model extended cab Ford F-150. It would have significant damage to the driver’s side mirror and damage to the passenger side front wheel undercarriage.

If you have any information on the vehicle or have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call ALEA Troopers at 205-553-5531. The investigation continues.

