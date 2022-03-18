LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Thousands of Alabama Power customers affected by Friday storms

As of 9 a.m.. more than 13-thousand people are without power.
As of 9 a.m.. more than 13-thousand people are without power.(WYMT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Alabama Power customers lost power Friday during the storms that moved across the state.

As of 9 a.m. more than 13,000 people are without power.

Click here to see the Alabama Power outage map.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
60-year-old man killed after being swept away by floodwater in Birmingham

Latest News

Some school systems changing schedules Friday, March 18 due to severe weather threat
Lightning strike in the Russet Woods neighborhood in Hoover
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, lightning and heavy rain across Alabama
Flooding at Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham
Flooding at Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham
Lightning strike hits transformer in Helena knocking out stoplight at busy intersection