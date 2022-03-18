LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of 3-year-old Montgomery boy

Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.

Jerome William Pettiway, 23, is charged with capital murder of a child, capital murder of a person in a vehicle from outside the vehicle and capital murder of a person outside a vehicle from the vehicle.

The shooting took place on Feb. 11. around 1:45 p.m. Green was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through the area of North Decatur and Graves streets, just blocks from the Alabama Capitol, when shots rang out. He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

Court records allege Pettiway shot Green from inside of a 2004 GMC Yukon while he was pursuing a 2009 Hyundai Tuscon. Green was a backseat passenger in the Tuscon at the time of the shooting.

Pettiway was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals, Capt. Saba Coleman said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the victim’s family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Latest News

Creek flooding concerns in Northport
Creek flooding concerns in Northport
Source: WBRC video
Arrest in Tuscaloosa shooting death
Source: WBRC video
Remembering Joseva Speed who died in B'ham flash flooding
Source: WBRC video
Fred Shuttlesworth day in Birmingham
Governor Kay Ivey announced that five law enforcement agencies across Alabama will receive...
New grant awards money to law enforcement for new equipment