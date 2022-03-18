Suspect arrested in death of 3-year-old Montgomery boy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.

Jerome William Pettiway, 23, is charged with capital murder of a child, capital murder of a person in a vehicle from outside the vehicle and capital murder of a person outside a vehicle from the vehicle.

The shooting took place on Feb. 11. around 1:45 p.m. Green was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through the area of North Decatur and Graves streets, just blocks from the Alabama Capitol, when shots rang out. He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

Court records allege Pettiway shot Green from inside of a 2004 GMC Yukon while he was pursuing a 2009 Hyundai Tuscon. Green was a backseat passenger in the Tuscon at the time of the shooting.

Pettiway was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals, Capt. Saba Coleman said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the victim’s family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

