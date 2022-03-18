LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Spring allergy season is now upon us

Some experts expect it to be an aggressive season
Expectations for allergy season
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those with allergy issues may start sneezing sooner this year. Some experts believe climate change could cause pollen to be released quicker than years past.

In the eyes of Doctor and UAB Professor Jill Marsh, the spring allergy season is already upon us. She stressed that in the Spring, it’s mostly tree and grass pollen, and if you didn’t know, Alabama has high levels of both. She says for those who struggle with allergies that over the counter antihistamines, in particular the non drowsy kind prove to help typically.

Even if you are new to the region, you can still develop allergy issues. Sometimes up to three or four years after moving. Still, the projected aggressive allergy season isn’t expected to put you in the doctors office.

“I think that a majority of cases don’t need to see their physician. Things that would make me wanna see someone in clinic or for a video appointment would be fever, severe symptoms, any trouble breathing, definitely needs to be checked out,” said Dr. Marsh.

She went on to add if you see severe symptoms or experience ones that are not typically associated with allergy issues, that at-home COVID test would be prudent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

Latest News

Arrival times of rain and storms.
FIRST ALERT: Be prepared as inclement weather could be on the way
The rise in fuel costs is causing more Alabamians to think about turning to electric vehicles,...
Rising gas prices causing consumers to consider driving electric vehicles
Flooding on University Blvd. near St. Vincent's
Birmingham city crews preparing for more severe weather after flash flooding earlier this week
Edgar Barron with Long-Lewis Ford said they’ve had a handful of cars come in because of the...
Auto repair shops are busy following Wednesday’s flash flooding