Spring allergy season is now upon us

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those with allergy issues may start sneezing sooner this year. Some experts believe climate change could cause pollen to be released quicker than years past.

In the eyes of Doctor and UAB Professor Jill Marsh, the spring allergy season is already upon us. She stressed that in the Spring, it’s mostly tree and grass pollen, and if you didn’t know, Alabama has high levels of both. She says for those who struggle with allergies that over the counter antihistamines, in particular the non drowsy kind prove to help typically.

Even if you are new to the region, you can still develop allergy issues. Sometimes up to three or four years after moving. Still, the projected aggressive allergy season isn’t expected to put you in the doctors office.

“I think that a majority of cases don’t need to see their physician. Things that would make me wanna see someone in clinic or for a video appointment would be fever, severe symptoms, any trouble breathing, definitely needs to be checked out,” said Dr. Marsh.

She went on to add if you see severe symptoms or experience ones that are not typically associated with allergy issues, that at-home COVID test would be prudent.

