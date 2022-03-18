Some school systems changing schedules Friday, March 18 due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some school systems are closing, delaying or releasing students early Friday, March 18 due to the severe weather threat.

Here’s a list of what we have so far:

Marion County Schools: 2 hour delay

i3 Academy: Virtual Learning

Talladega City Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Talladega County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

University of Montevallo: Closed Friday

We will update this list as we get more information.

