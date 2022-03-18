Rising gas prices causing consumers to consider driving electric vehicles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rise in fuel costs is causing more Alabamians to think about turning to electric vehicles, and one non-profit is encouraging the switch.

“EVs are here, more are coming, and they’re here to stay,” said Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition president Michael Staley. “In some recent months, five to 10 percent of new car sales have been electric vehicles.”

Eventually, Staley says every auto maker will be selling electric vehicles because they can mass produce them at prices that people can afford.

“They provide benefits to consumers that are unquestioned,” he adds.

With gas prices nearly double what they were a year ago, EVs could offer some relief to drivers’ wallets.

“An E-gallon of electricity is about $1.04,” said Staley. “I spend $4.15 to fill my truck up right now.” That’s a big difference in cost savings.

Until this point, many drivers were hesitant to look into switching because EVs were so new. But now, years down the road, the technology has advanced.

“Some of the first E-Vs had very short ranges so people had to – they couldn’t travel in them, and that created a public perception that E-Vs don’t have long range,” said Staley. “The fact is, new cars coming out have just as much range as a gas car.”

If your interest is peaked, but you have some more questions, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition is hosting an Electric Vehicle Showcase this weekend where you can learn more.

The event is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Worship Center Christian Church in Birmingham. You’ll have a chance to speak with EV owners from around the area to hear first-hand experience about the range, cost, and maintenance.

