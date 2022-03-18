Odenville woman killed in wreck on U.S. 11

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old Odenville woman was killed in an accident on Highway 11 in Trussville, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said Tamika Michelle Harris was driving in the 8400 block of Gadsden Highway just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night, March 17, 2022.

The coroner reported Harris struck the rear of a dump truck that was stopped in the roadway near a road construction area. The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Trussville Police Department.

