LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Odenville woman killed in wreck on U.S. 11

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old Odenville woman was killed in an accident on Highway 11 in Trussville, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said Tamika Michelle Harris was driving in the 8400 block of Gadsden Highway just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night, March 17, 2022.


html google map embed

The coroner reported Harris struck the rear of a dump truck that was stopped in the roadway near a road construction area. The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Trussville Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Some school systems changing schedules Friday, March 18 due to severe weather threat
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home in Atmore
Lightning strike in the Russet Woods neighborhood in Hoover
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, lightning and heavy rain across Alabama