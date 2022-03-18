LawCall
New grant awards money to law enforcement for new equipment

Governor Kay Ivey announced that five law enforcement agencies across Alabama will receive grants to purchase new equipment.
Governor Kay Ivey announced that five law enforcement agencies across Alabama will receive grants to purchase new equipment.(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that five law enforcement agencies across Alabama will receive grants to purchase new equipment.

The grants, totaling $101,025, will be given to the Greenville Police Department, the Butler Police Department, the Maplesville Police Department, the Tarrant Police Department, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Maplesville will receive $24,000 to purchase and install three automated license plate readers for the Maplesville Police Department.

The city of Tarrant will receive $24,000 to purchase digital tablets, printers and mounting brackets for five patrol vehicles used by the Tarrant Police Department.

The Etowah County Commission will receive $14,991 to star a self-sustainable Digital Forensics Center at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

The funds will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

