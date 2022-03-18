Mountain Brook Officer recognized for March 16 flood rescues

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook Police officer is being recognized for his heroism during deadly flash flooding earlier this week.

The city took to Facebook to praise Officer Zach Hill after he rescued several people trapped inside their vehicles after water suddenly began to rise Wednesday afternoon in the Birmingham Metro area.

Officer Zach Hill Mountain Brook Police Department (Mountain Brook Police Department)

Water was near waste high in some areas.

Officer Hill said that he was appreciative that he was on duty at the time and is grateful that no one was seriously injured.

City Manager Sam Gaston thanked Officer Hill for his heroism and presented him with a gift from the City of Mountain Brook. Sergeant Loring, one of Hill’s supervisors, recommended him for a Commendation describing his actions as, “demonstrative of the essence of what we desire in our Mountain Brook Police Officers.”

