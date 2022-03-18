Man arrested for death of Tuscaloosa woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police arrested a man in Tuscaloosa Thursday night for the death of a woman he had been dating.

According to Tuscaloosa PD, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3500 block of Mckenzie Ave to investigate a shooting. They arrived to find 27-year-old Tacara Moton dead at the scene. 38-year-old Jonathan Lawayne Peebles, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with manslaughter.

The investigation is still underway.

