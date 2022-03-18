Lightning strike hits transformer in Helena knocking out stoplight at busy intersection
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic light at a busy Helena intersection is out after lighting struck a nearby transformer Friday morning according to Helena’s mayor Brian Puckett.
The traffic light is out at the Highway 17, 52 and 91 intersection. Police are on the scene helping to direct traffic. Alabama Power is on the scene.
More than 2,500 customers are out of power in this area. Including Helena High School and Middle School.
Please use caution in this area.
