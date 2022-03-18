LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Lacey

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lacey, born January 2007, is a very loving child. She enjoys reading, shopping and listening to music. She is a girly girl who enjoys dress up and shopping.

She loves clothes in general. She has a sewing machine that she wants to learn to use.

Lacey is bright, ambitious and determined. She would benefit from a home that would give her undivided attention with lots of love.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Lacey
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
Source: WBRC video
5 Points South St. Patrick's Celebration
Last year, 700 kids participated, not including some special outings for other groups.
Cornerstone Ranch is building kids up