Grits & Gouda: Peanut Butter & Jelly French Toast Casserole

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS:

Thick-cut hearty white bread (I used Sara Lee Aresano)

Peanut butter

Grape jam or jelly

Large eggs

Whole or 2% milk

Vanilla extract

Granulated sugar

Salt

Butter (salted or unsalted)

Maple syrup or powdered sugar (optional)

Note: I buy this kind of bread when it goes on sale and store it in the freezer. “Day old” or slightly stale bread is actually perfect for soaking up the custard mixture.

DIRECTIONS:

Arrange the mini sandwiches in a 13x9-inch casserole dish, cut side up. Pour egg mixture evenly over the sandwiches.

Brush or drizzle melted butter over the mini sandwiches.

Cover with aluminum foil and place in the fridge 8 hours, or overnight.

Preheat oven to 325F.

Bake, covered with aluminum foil, for 30 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown.

Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days after baking and cooled. To reheat, bake, uncovered, at 350F for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Individual servings can be reheated in the microwave on high setting for 1 minute.

