First Alert Weather Day: Storms, lightning and heavy rain across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain, wind and stormy weather led to a First Alert Weather Day on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Streets flooded, power was knocked out to thousands of customers and some school systems decided to dismiss and delay because of the storms.

The messy morning also started with a few wrecks and heavy traffic.

A garbage truck slid off the road in Vestavia Hills. No one was hurt.

Garbage truck ran off road in Vestavia Hills (Tealla Stewart)

Garbage truck ran off road in Vestavia Hills (Tealla Stewart)

Alabama State Troopers asked everyone to take their time on the roadways, slow down, or just stay off the roads if they can to avoid the wet, slick conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.