LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Storms, lightning and heavy rain across Alabama

Flooding at Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain, wind and stormy weather led to a First Alert Weather Day on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Streets flooded, power was knocked out to thousands of customers and some school systems decided to dismiss and delay because of the storms.

The messy morning also started with a few wrecks and heavy traffic.

A garbage truck slid off the road in Vestavia Hills. No one was hurt.

Garbage truck ran off road in Vestavia Hills
Garbage truck ran off road in Vestavia Hills(Tealla Stewart)
Garbage truck ran off road in Vestavia Hills
Garbage truck ran off road in Vestavia Hills(Tealla Stewart)

Alabama State Troopers asked everyone to take their time on the roadways, slow down, or just stay off the roads if they can to avoid the wet, slick conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
60-year-old man killed after being swept away by floodwater in Birmingham

Latest News

Lightning strike hits transformer in Helena knocking out stoplight at busy intersection
First Alert Weather 6a 3-18-22
First Alert Weather 6a 3-18-22
First Alert Weather
First Alert for heavy rain and the threat for severe storms Friday
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon