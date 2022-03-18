First Alert for heavy rain and the threat for severe storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. We want to make sure everyone is paying attention to the weather today as it looks to be very active. We have a strong cold front to the west that is producing widespread showers and storms. All of the active weather will move into Central Alabama during the morning hours. Once the main round of showers and storms move through this morning, we could see additional storms fire up late this morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. The environment will be more conducive for thunderstorm development, so our severe threat could ramp up. The Storm Prediction Center has areas along and south of I-20 under an enhanced risk now - threat level 3 out of 5. Areas in the orange shaded area has a better chance to see scattered severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds up to 60 mph. Areas farther north are under a standard slight risk (yellow) - threat level 2 out of 5. The same threat is possible, but storms this afternoon will be isolated to widely scattered. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for important updates and have multiple ways to receive warnings today in case they are issued.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with showers and storms moving into Central Alabama. I would plan for pockets of heavy rainfall and slick roadways. Please allow plenty of time to get to your destination this morning. Traveling will become difficult as these storms move through during rush hour. Main concern this morning will be heavy rain, chance for flash flooding, small hail, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 mph. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. An isolated tornado is possible before 10 AM, but the threat is very low. Severe weather this morning will be focused across the southern half of Alabama. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s, but we are forecast to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. The afternoon threat for severe storms will likely become isolated to widely scattered. We will likely see a break from the showers and storms with a partly sunny sky. If any storm develops this afternoon, the environment will be conducive for storms to become severe. Isolated tornadoes, large hail, and strong winds will be the main concern. It isn’t a slam dunk forecast that storms will fire up. There’s a chance that the morning round could disrupt our chance for storms to form this afternoon. We just want to use caution this afternoon and make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information just in case storms form. I’m hoping nothing materializes, but you can’t assume anything in the world of weather. Plan for a 40% chance for storms to form this afternoon and evening. The severe threat should come to an end by 9-10 PM.

Drying Out Tomorrow: Once the cold front moves through our area tonight, we will likely see cooler temperatures waking up tomorrow morning. Plan for temperatures to start in the mid 40s Saturday morning with a partly cloudy sky. We should see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the lower 60s. It is possible that parts of north Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. You might need a jacket if you plan on being outside tomorrow, but you won’t need an umbrella. It will be breezy at times tomorrow with westerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham is looking dry and nice Saturday afternoon.

Chilly Start Sunday: Sunday morning will likely be our coldest morning of the upcoming week. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I doubt we’ll see freezing temperatures, but areas north of Birmingham could flirt around the mid 30s. It might not be a bad idea to protect and cover up some plants to be on the safe side. Sunday will give way to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Active Weather Next Week: Monday is looking dry and warm. We will likely see increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. The big story next week is the chance for strong and severe storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is still highlighting a severe threat for parts of the Southeast during this time frame. It still remains too early to determine the exact impacts and timing. It does look like our greatest threat for showers and storms will arrive Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possibilities. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will end up well into the mid to upper 70s. Once the active weather rolls through Wednesday morning, we should begin to dry out Wednesday evening. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for the second half of next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will have more in depth information on this severe setup after today’s event.

